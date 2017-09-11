Matthew Fitzpatrick is European Master

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick beat Scott Hend of Australia at the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to claim the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Fitzpatrick started the final round at Crans four shots behind Hend but he had caught the Australian after just eight holes. The young Englishman moved ahead with further birdies at the 14th, 15th and 16th holes but dropped back into a tie at the top with Hend with a bogey on the 17th. Both men parred the 18th and that meant extra holes were required.

The pair returned to the tricky 18th and both made par again the first and second time they played the hole. On the third trip down the 18th though, Hend hit his tee shot into a bunker and then went through the green with his second. He was unable to get up-and-down and Fitzpatrick made a par to claim the victory.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “It’s one that I’ve always wanted to win. I love playing this golf course, from the first ever year I came as an invite in 2014 it’s one that has really stood out on my schedule and I always want to come back and play.”

Tyrrell Hatton of England and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti ended the week in a tie for third, three shots behind Fitzpatrick and Hend. Mikko Ilonen of Finland finished alone in fifth place.

3 Talking points from the Omega European Masters

1 – This was Matt Fitzpatrick’s fourth European Tour victory and it has moved him to 12th place on the Race to Dubai standings. He has climbed to 33rd place on the Official World Golf Ranking. He finished in the top-10 in this event in both 2015 and 2016 and in the first of those he finished in second place to Danny Willett.

“I remember being here in 2015 when Dan won and his parents were there to see him win so it’s nice to have mine here too,” he said. “It’s the third win they’ve seen me achieve so it’s pretty special.”

2 – It was a second straight year of disappointment for Scott Hend. He lost this event in a playoff last year to Alex Noren. He had a chance to win on the second time down the 18th but missed a six foot putt.

“I had the opportunity and I didn’t take it. It’s just what happens when you don’t take your opportunities,” he said. “I didn’t play as nicely in the afternoon but it is what it is. Fitzpatrick played great to win. He’s a good champion.”

3 – Tyrrell Hatton fired a good final round of 66. The Englishman had been struggling for form this season so this result was a welcome one.

“I have been on a very bad run so it’s nice to be up there again, he said. “I am looking forward to my two weeks off now and I’ll hopefully build on this for a strong finish to the year.” Hatton is back up to 28th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Omega European Masters

Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

Sep 7 – 10

Purse: €2,700,000 Par: 70



1 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 67 65 70 64 266 €450,000

2 Scott Hend (Aus) 64 63 71 68 266 €300,000

T3 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 64 71 68 66 269 €152,010

T3 Fabrizio Zanotti (Par) 66 65 70 68 269 €152,010

5 Mikko Ilonen (Fin) 70 70 66 64 270 €114,480

T6 Darren Fichardt (RSA) 65 63 74 69 271 €81,000

T6 Alex Noren (Swe) 70 67 68 66 271 €81,000

T6 Lee Slattery (Eng) 75 62 68 66 271 €81,000

