This week the European Tour is in Malaysia, check out who we think wil triumph with our Maybank Championship Golf Betting Tips

Maybank Championship Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour has moved from the desert of Dubai to the heat and humidity of Malaysia for the Maybank Championship.

The championship is in its second year in this form and last year Australian Marcus Fraser won the event by two shots – he is 40/1 to win again this year.

The championship is being played on a different course to 2016 at the Saujana Golf & Country Club – which has previously hosted the Maybank Malaysian Open on six occasions – the last of them in 2009.

Related: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Betting Tips

There is a strong field this week with Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bernd Wiesberger and Charl Schwartzel both heading the markets at 12/1.

To see how the GM Tipster is doing this season and for all the latest betting guides go to the Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Enter Code: BRAZIL

Maybank Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Jeunghun Wang 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet on Brazil – Outrageous he is not a clear favourite following his impressive win in Qatar a fortnight ago. Has won three times on Tour in the past year and was third on the Asian Order of Merit in 2016.

Scott Hend 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet on Brazil – For regular followers of my tips you will know that the Australian is one of my favourite picks, especially when playing on the continent of Asia. Topped the Asian Order of Merit in 2016, and is an easy pick at these odds.

David Horsey 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet on Brazil – The Englishman was 2nd in the European Tour event last played at this course in 2009. Had a really decent end to 2016, but has started slowly in 2017, will hope to get back on track this week.

Angleo Que 1 point each way at 250/1 with Bet on Brazil – The Filipino golfer is an interesting character who likes to dazzle on the fairways by wearing luminous colours and playing with a fluorescent yellow ball – usually only plays in European Tour events based in Asia, he had an 11th place finish in Singapore a couple of weeks ago.