The Ulsterman opened the Dubai Desert Classic with a bogey free seven-under-par 65

McIlroy “Ahead Of Schedule” After Flawless 65 In Dubai

Rory McIlroy’s 2018 season has got off to a flyer.

The four-time major winner finished in a tie for 3rd place last week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and has got off to a great start at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The 29-year-old shot a bogey-free 65 on day one, and revealed he left some shots out there, to lie just two back of the lead.

WATCH: Rory McIlroy’s 30-minute warm-up routine for golf

Incredibly, McIlroy has made just one bogey in his first 90 holes of 2018.

He’s now in a great position to win this event for the third time and seal his first victory since the 2016 Tour Championship.

McIlroy told Sky Sports, “I didn’t expect to play as well as I did last week, and it’s been nice to continue that into this week.

“I’m ahead of schedule right now, but I don’t mind that.

“Not being able to play to my best last year was something that I was very frustrated with.

