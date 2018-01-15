The four-time major winner's recent interview with The Telegraph brought up some interesting points

McIlroy: “I Don’t Fear Any Of Them. I’ve Beaten Them Before”

It’s been a quiet few months for former world number one Rory McIlroy, who has had a prolonged winter break after an injury-plagued 2017 season.

The four-time major winner made his final appearance of 2017 in October at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a week after he matched his best result of the year with a runner-up finish to Paul Dunne at the British Masters.

McIlroy returns to the sport he’s dominated in years gone by at a lowly 11th in the world rankings which was his lowest in almost seven years.

He left the game in October at world number six, but has seen rivals such as Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka all pass him.

However, Rory isn’t bothered – at least that’s what he told the Telegraph.

“I don’t care about the world rankings,” McIlroy said.

“I don’t feel I need to compare myself to anyone else, because I know what I can do. I’m not hung up on it. Maybe before, I had to win from the front. I just don’t feel that now. I don’t fear any of them. Any one of them. I’ve beaten them before.”

“I need to get back on that track and this year my goals are to add to my major tally and get back to world No. 1, winning more times than anyone else.

