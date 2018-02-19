McIlroy Says Crowds Cost Tiger Woods Two Shots A Week

Rory McIlroy says "Tiger Mania" distracts Woods from playing his best golf

Rory McIlroy played with Tiger Woods last week for the first two days at Riviera, and got to witness the full “Tiger Mania” with a front-row seat.

It’s usually the Ulsterman who gets all the attention from the fans – I followed Rory McIlroy at Royal Birkdale last year and there wasn’t a two minute spell without someone shouting Let’s go Rory!

But for once, McIlroy wasn’t the main attraction and he told media after his second round at Riviera that all of the attention on Woods is not good for his game.

“It might have been like this, the whole Tiger Mania and these dudes,” – he said referring to someone who shouted “Let’s go Rory!” right on cue.

“I swear playing in front of all that, he gives up half a shot a day on the field.

“It’s two shots a tournament he has to give to the field because of all that that goes on around.

“So, whether that calms down the more he plays and it doesn’t become such a novelty that he’s back out playing again.

“Because it’s just tiring and I need a couple advil, I’ve got a headache after all that.

