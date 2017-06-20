McIlroy seeks form and Knox defends at Travelers

After missing the cut in the US Open, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are looking to find their form in this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut where Scotland’s Russell Knox defends.

Rory McIlroy continues his comeback from injury this week in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. The Northern Irishman is joined on the start sheet by World Number 4 Jason Day, who is also looking to rediscover his best play. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Paul Casey all tee it up.

Overall, a strong field has assembled in Connecticut for the Travelers Championship and a number of players who contested the US Open at Erin Hills have made the journey to New England. In fact, there will be 47 players on the start list who also competed in the year’s second Major.

TPC River Highlands was originally laid out in 1928 by Robert J. Ross and Maurice Kearney, at that time it was known as Edgewood Country Club. The course was redesigned by Pete Dye in 1982 and again by Bobby Weed in 1998.

The Travelers Championship has had a number of different guises since it was first contested in 1952. It began life as the Insurance City Open and, for a time, was hosted by Sammy Davis Jnr. Over the years there have been some famous winners of the event, including Arnold Palmer, Charles Sifford, Lee Trevino and Greg Norman.

Last season Scotland’s Russell Knox held off a charge by local favourite Jerry Kelly to take the victory. It was Knox’s second PGA Tour title but the big story of the day came from a round that was posted a few hours before Knox sealed the title. Jim Furyk blistered around TPC River Highlands in just 58 shots. His history-making round included 10 birdies and a hole-out eagle.

The weather forecast is mixed and there could be storms on the Friday. The wind could also play a part.

Venue: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

Date: June 22-25

Course stats: par 70, 6,841 yards

Purse: $6,800,000 Winner: $1,200,000

Defending Champion: Russell Knox (-14)

TV Coverage:

Thursday 22 – Sky Sports 4 from 8.30pm

Friday 23 – Sky Sports 4 from 8.30pm

Saturday 24 – Sky Sports 4 from 6pm

Sunday 25 – Sky Sports 4 from 6pm

Player Watch:

Paul Casey – The Englishman looked superb for the first two rounds at Erin Hills. He faded over the weekend but is clearly playing some excellent golf. He has also played well at TPC River Highlands in the past. He lost in a playoff in 2015.

Casey swing sequence:

Charley Hoffman – He’s been having a good season and has showed form in both Majors so far. He’s never missed a cut at River Highlands in six visits.

Brendan Steele – Another man who played well at Erin Hills, finishing tied 13th. He also has a good record in the Travelers with five top-25 finishes from six starts, including a tie for 5th in 2014.

Key hole: 17th. It’s only 433 yards, but the tee shot is extremely demanding with water waiting right and a sprawling fairway bunker protecting the left side. The second shot must then fly all the way over the water and anything slightly mis-struck or drifting on the wind, could end up wet.