Aussie pro Lucas Herbert spoke live on TV during his round in the World Super 6 where players are mic'd up

WATCH: Mic’d Up Pro Gives Insight During Round At World Super 6

Yesterday we reported that golfers will be mic’d up during this week’s World Super 6 Perth and it appeared to go quite well during round one.

There were no signs of big names like Lee Westwood and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston chatting to the commentators mid-way through their rounds, but Aussie Lucas Herbert gave some great insight during his interview.

Related: Paige Spiranac opens up on nightmare LET Tour debut after swimwear unveiling

Walking down the fairway after hitting a par-5 in two, Herbert was in conversation with the broadcasters live on TV during his round.

Have a watch of the video here:

The commentary team initially congratulate him on his approach to the par-5, to which he replies: “What am I looking at? What have I got?”

Herbert discovers from the commentators that he has around 20ft for eagle, before asking “Can I get a read from the commentary box?”

Related: Phoenix Open streaker after jail and job loss: “it was worth it”

“I had 5 iron, that was 236 yards pin. We got that downwind and it obviously got a good kick,” he said.

“It’s about 350, probably I’ve hit that.”

Herbert went on to hole to the putt for eagle and shoot a four-under-par round of 68.

Related: Hideto Tanihara spotted carrying a 10 iron during World Super 6 Perth

The Aussie is four back of fellow countryman Brett Rumford, who won this tournament last year.

Lee Westwood is in a tie for 2nd after a six-under 66.

The tournament sees 36-holes of strokeplay before a cut and then 18 further holes of strokeplay on Saturday before another cut to get the field down to 24 players.

The final day is a knockout tournament comprising of six-hole matches.

What do you make of players being mic’d up on course?

Let us know your thoughts on our social channels.