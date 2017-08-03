The American leads after day one at Kingsbarns thanks to a new course record 64

Michelle Wie Breaks Course Record To Lead Women’s British Open

2014 US Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie stole the show on day one of the 2017 Women’s British Open after shooting a new course record eight under par 64.

The American was one over after three holes after bogeying the par-5 2nd.

She thinned a lob wedge through the back of the green from a “perfect” lay up, but then caught fire with nine birdies to lead after the first round.

After her round, Wie said, “The fact that they said I got the course record, that’s a huge honour for me, especially at a place like Kingsbarns.

“It’s so gorgeous here.

“When the weather is nice, it almost felt like I was playing back home in Hawaii with the views and everything. I feel like I got extremely lucky with the conditions out there.”

She leads by one from In-Kyung Kim, with Lindy Duncan a further stroke back at six under.

England’s Mel Reid shot five under par to sit in a tie for fourth after day one.

The 29-year-old had seven birdies and two bogeys on her way to an opening 67.

Reid’s compatriot Jodi Ewart Shadoff is also at five under.

World number two Lexi Thompson was another to card a five under 67.

Dame Laura Davies is at four under, alongside Charley Hull.

It wasn’t the day for home favourite Catriona Matthew who came in with a four over 76.

The 2009 Women’s British Open winner was three over after three and then four over after seven, before 11 closing pars.

Sweden’s Anna Nordvqist, who didn’t even know if she’d play after being diagnosed with glandular fever, shot a superb four under par 68.

The number one ranked amateur Leona Maguire, from Ireland, carded a three under 69.