Mickelson beats Woods to win Deutsche Bank

Phil Mickelson was in top form to take the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston and move to the top of the FedEx standings with only two events remaining.

Brett Wetterich began Monday with a one shot lead but made bogey at the second and could not find a birdie until the 16th. Mickelson overtook him early on with an impressive front nine of 32 that included four birdies. The new world number two gave the chasing pack hope with a double bogey at 12 but Woods was never able to get within less than two shots of his fellow American.

“For 10 years I’ve struggled against Tiger. This sure feels great to go head-to-head,” said Mickelson.

The top 70 players in the FedEx cup standings will now move on to next weeks BMW Championship. This includes Justin Rose (23rd), Luke Donald (28th) and Ian Poulter (63rd) as the only British players left in the standings. After his victory Mickelson has stated he may not play in next week?s event.

Deutsche Bank Championship



-16 P Mickelson (US)



-14 T Woods (US), B Wetterich (US), A Oberholser (US)



-11 A Baddeley (Aus)



-10 G Ogilvy (Aus), R Sabbatini (RSA)