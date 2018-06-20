The five-time major winner has revealed that he is embarrassed and disappointed by his episode last week
Mickelson “Embarrassed And Disappointed” After US Open Penalty
Phil Mickelson stole the headlines at Shinnecock Hills last week when he purposely hit a moving ball on the 13th green.
Was it a ‘heads-gone’ moment, a protest to the USGA or an attempt to gain an advantage like he said?
We’ll never fully know but Lefty has now made more comment.
Three days after the tournament’s climax, which saw Brooks Koepka successfully defend the trophy, Mickelson issued a brief statement via text to some media.
Golf.com’s Alan Shipnuck revealed its contents and they were strong words, with the five-time major winner coming across like he regretted the whole situation.
“I know this should’ve come sooner, but it’s taken me a few days to calm down,” Mickelson wrote in the text according to Shipnuck.
“My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I’m embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I’m sorry.”
Mickelson’s reputation has suffered from this whole episode, bringing unwanted attention and controversy to himself and the game.
He initially said that he hit the moving ball to gain an advantage and that it is something he has thought about before, so was that true?
Read: Mickelson’s comments after hitting moving ball at US Open
Or does his “my anger and frustration got the best of me” imply that it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, which his playing partner Andrew Beef Johnston believed, saying “He didn’t mean it. It just happened. End of story.”
Only time will tell, but at least we can respect him for his honesty.
Ian Poulter Responds After Shocking US Open Fan Behaviour
The European Ryder Cup hero was targeted by…
Jordan Spieth On Mickelson Incident: “I Laughed”
The Texan saw the funny side of Mickelson's…
Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips
Our tips for who will do well this…
Phil’s wife Amy spoke on Sunday to Golf.com whilst her husband was signing autographs, saying that he is “a good man who had a bad moment.”
“He’s not perfect — I’m not, you’re not,” she continued.
Let us know your reaction to Phil’s comments on our social media channels.
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram