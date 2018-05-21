Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins First Senior Major

Elliott Heath

The 54-year-old won his first Senior Major by three strokes at the Regions Tradition in Alabama

Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins First Senior Major
TAGS:

Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins First Senior Major

Miguel Angel Jimenez can now call himself a Senior Major Champion after winning the Regions Tradition by three strokes at Greystone G&CC in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Spaniard led after 54 holes and a two-under 70 sealed the title thanks to two birdies in his final three holes.

Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins First Senior Major

BIRMINGHAM, AL – MAY 20: Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain poses with the trophy after winning the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf & Country Club on May 20, 2018 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

He beat Gene Sauers, Joe Durant and Steve Stricker, finishing at -19 for four rounds – a tournament record in relation to par.

It is his 29th title and fifth on the Champions Tour. He becomes the first ever Spaniard to win a PGA Tour Champions Major.

Jimenez bogeyed the first before two birdies on the front nine took him out in one under. He bogeyed 10 to drop back to level for the day but one more bogey and three birdies in his final six holes were enough for a comfortable victory after Stricker bogeyed 17.

Jimenez was lifted in the air by Jose Maria Olazabal after winning:

“It’s been a wonderful week,” Jimenez said. “My game was amazing, really.”

“Yeah, it’s time, it’s time,” he continued. “I’ve been playing well all of the years I’ve been here on the Champions.”

And I’m sure you can imagine how the Mechanic, as he’s known, toasted his victory – with a fat cigar and a glass of rioja.

Jimenez celebrates after holing the winning putt. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Whilst holding the lead after three rounds, Jimenez said, “I think I’m going to do exactly the same thing I did [Friday] night, I’m going to have a margarita as an aperitif, and then I’m going to have a nice bottle of Rioja [wine] and smoke a big fat cigar.”

Congrats Miguel.