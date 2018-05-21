The 54-year-old won his first Senior Major by three strokes at the Regions Tradition in Alabama
Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins First Senior Major
Miguel Angel Jimenez can now call himself a Senior Major Champion after winning the Regions Tradition by three strokes at Greystone G&CC in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Spaniard led after 54 holes and a two-under 70 sealed the title thanks to two birdies in his final three holes.
He beat Gene Sauers, Joe Durant and Steve Stricker, finishing at -19 for four rounds – a tournament record in relation to par.
It is his 29th title and fifth on the Champions Tour. He becomes the first ever Spaniard to win a PGA Tour Champions Major.
Jimenez bogeyed the first before two birdies on the front nine took him out in one under. He bogeyed 10 to drop back to level for the day but one more bogey and three birdies in his final six holes were enough for a comfortable victory after Stricker bogeyed 17.
Jimenez was lifted in the air by Jose Maria Olazabal after winning:
“It’s been a wonderful week,” Jimenez said. “My game was amazing, really.”
“Yeah, it’s time, it’s time,” he continued. “I’ve been playing well all of the years I’ve been here on the Champions.”
And I’m sure you can imagine how the Mechanic, as he’s known, toasted his victory – with a fat cigar and a glass of rioja.
Whilst holding the lead after three rounds, Jimenez said, “I think I’m going to do exactly the same thing I did [Friday] night, I’m going to have a margarita as an aperitif, and then I’m going to have a nice bottle of Rioja [wine] and smoke a big fat cigar.”
Congrats Miguel.