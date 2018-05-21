The 54-year-old won his first Senior Major by three strokes at the Regions Tradition in Alabama

Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins First Senior Major

Miguel Angel Jimenez can now call himself a Senior Major Champion after winning the Regions Tradition by three strokes at Greystone G&CC in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Spaniard led after 54 holes and a two-under 70 sealed the title thanks to two birdies in his final three holes.

He beat Gene Sauers, Joe Durant and Steve Stricker, finishing at -19 for four rounds – a tournament record in relation to par.

It is his 29th title and fifth on the Champions Tour. He becomes the first ever Spaniard to win a PGA Tour Champions Major.