The NBA star tees it up this week on the Web.com Tour...Can he make the cut?

NBA Star Steph Curry Tees Up On The Web.Com Tour

NBA Star Stephen Curry is playing with the pros this week in the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour.

The Golden State Warriors player has a handicap of two, and is in the field this week because of a sponsors invitation.

It will be the two-time NBA MVP’s first ever start in a professional tournament.

How are the bookies seeing it?

SkyBet have Curry at an extremely generous 16/1 to make the cut.

Last year the cut at the Ellie Mae Classic was two under…Can a two handicap, playing in his first ever professional tournament, shoot two under par for two rounds alongside the defending champion and favourite, with the pressure of the golfing world intrigued to see how he gets on? It’ll be difficult.

However he gets on, it will be interesting to see the gulf between a quality low-single figure amateur and a Web.com professional.

Here are SkyBet’s other Steph Curry odds:

To miss cut – 1/100

To win – 2500/1

Top 5 – 400/1

Top 10 – 200/1

Top 20 – 80/1

1st round leader – 500/1

Hole in one – 500/1

The GM Tipster’s view: “There’s no value here. The only one with any chance is a hole in one”

Click here to view the GM Tipster’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tips

Curry tees off with last week’s winner Sam Ryder, who is bookies favourite for the title after winning last week to secure his 2018 PGA Tour card, and defending champion Steven Jaeger, who shot a 58 in this tournament last year.

Curry told ESPN, “I’m staying realistic.”

“First goal is just to get off the first tee on Thursday. If I can do that, I’ll be off and running.

Continues below