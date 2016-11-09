Who will triumph at the penultimate event of the 2016 European Tour Season? Check out what the GM Tipster thinks with these Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Tips

Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Tips

There are two tournaments left on the European Tour 2016 season, and before next week’s DP World Tour Championship is the Nedbank Golf Challenge… oddly the second time it has occurred in the 2016 season.

Back in December of 2015 Australian Marc Leishman won the event, but he is not in attendance this week.

Favourites to take the title are Henrik Stenson (4/1) who heads the Race To Dubai Rankings at the moment ahead of Danny Willett (28/1). Another Swede Alex Noren (16/1) is also well fancied to continue his excellent recent run of form.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Tips Advised Bets

Tyrrell Hatton 4 points at 25/1 – The Englishman has had a fantastic season and is still in the hunt to win the Race To Dubai as he is currently 4th on the ranking. Was 10th last week in Turkey. Has not played here before, but even so his odds do feel a tad long.

Thongchai Jaidee 3 points each way at 35/1 – Mr consistent on the European Tour 18th on the Race To Dubai, but has only had two top tens this year, but one of them was a win in France and the other was the Nedbank in December… has played the Nedbank on three occasions and has finished top 10 on every occasion.

Matthew Fitzpatrick 3 points each way at 45/1 – Finished 16th in the Nedbank in December 2015 has had five top 10s this season. May start to play a bit more consistently now the Ryder Cup pressure is off his shoulders.

Matteo Manassero 1 point each way at 150/1 ­– Looked almost back to his old self last week with some extremely impressive ball striking. Was let down by a final round of 74 to fall out of contention. If he can keep his putter under control then he could well figure.