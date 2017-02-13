New €1m Six Hole European Tour Event For May

The European Tour unveil 'GolfSixes' event which will see 16 countries represented in teams of two in knockout matches over six holes at Centurion Club near London

The European Tour has unveiled the new ‘GolfSixes’ event set for 6-7th May at the Centurion Club in St Albans near London.

It means England will now host the European Tour three times in 2017 with the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in May and the British Masters at Close House at the end of September/start of October.

GolfSixes will see 16 countries represented in teams of two in knockout matches over six holes for a prize fund of €1,000,000.

All players will be wearing microphones and there will be music and fireworks on the first tee as part of European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley’s plans to modernise golf and make it more appealing to ‘millennials’.

Pelley said, “There is no question that the greatest atmosphere in golf comes every two years at The Ryder Cup and we are keen to try and emulate that national fervour in this format.”

The opening day is devoted to ‘Champions League-style’ group matches where, like football, teams will be awarded 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw and 0 points for a loss, before the final day of knockout golf from last-16 matches all the way to the final.

Players are guaranteed €15,000 whilst the winning pair will walk away with €100,000 each.

The format is greensomes, where both players hit tee shots before playing alternate shot from the best drive.

The leading European Tour player from each country who is available will pick their partner.

Keith Pelley said, “Golf needs to modernise and introducing innovative new formats is a major part of achieving that aim.

“I encourage everyone, whether they are a golf fan or not, to come along to the Centurion Club in May and immerse yourself in an occasion which will be unlike anything else you have experienced on a golf course before.”

The ‘GolfSixes’ does come just days before The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, golf’s unofficial fifth major, so some of the Tour’s leading players may not compete.

It’s the latest new idea from the European Tour which has seen the World Super 6 Perth, which takes place this week, as well as 2017’s Rolex Series – seven events with inflated purses.