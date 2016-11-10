New PGA Tour Team Event Coming Next Year

A new PGA Tour team event is set to replace the traditional 72-hole strokeplay tournament at next year's Zurich Classic, featuring 80 pairs who will play a mix of foursomes and fourballs

The two-man team competition will feature a mix of foursomes and fourballs akin to the Ryder Cup.

It’ll be the first official team event since 1981 Walt Disney World National Team Championship, which was won by Vance Heafner and Mike Holland.

According to unconfirmed reports, the event will feature 80 teams of two, with players allowed to choose their own teammate, as long as their partner has a PGA Tour status.

The prize money for the event is likely to be shared, with the usual first and second cheques being combined and then halved bewteen the winning duo, with the runners-up splitting the old third and fourth spots, and so on.

Both members of the winning team will also likely receive the two-year PGA Tour exemption that typically accompanies a victory in an official event, plus they will earn spots in the Tournament of Champions and the PGA Championship, but it is unlikely that either will recieve a Masters invitation.

The event will be held from April 27th to April 30th, and as you can see below, some players are already trying to tie down a decent partner!

Possible Pairings

Some of the likely pairings could include childhood friends Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, or Team Europe Ryder Cup stalwarts Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.

If the golf equipment brands throw their weight around we could see also pairings like Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, who both represent TaylorMade, or Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, who both wear Nike apparel.

A rekindling of the Sergio Garcia and Rafael Cabrera-Bello pairing from the Ryder Cup could also be explosive, while an Ian Poulter and Patrick Reed pairing would surely deliver?!