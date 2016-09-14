The European Tour has announced the 2017 World Super 6 Perth which will feature a six hole match play format plus a knockout hole

New ‘World Super 6 Perth’ to Use Six Hole Golf Format

The European Tour has announced the inaugural ‘World Super 6 Perth’ which will see a revolutionary new six-hole match play format as well as a knockout hole and nearest the pin.

The tournament, set to take place from 16-19th February 2017 at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Perth, will consist of three days of stroke play before a thrilling final day of six-hole match play.

There will still be a regular cut after 36 holes, and then after 54 holes the field will be narrowed down to just 24 players.

The 24 players will then battle it out over six-holes of matchplay. In the event of a tie, they will head to a new ‘knockout hole’, which will measure 100 yards from a tee box adjacent to the 18th fairway onto the 18th green.

The knockout hole will be played just once, and if tied the players will head back to the tee for a nearest the pin shootout.

It’s hoped the new format will help golf appeal to a wider audience.

The World Super 6 Perth is co-sanctioned with the PGA of Australia and will replace the ISPS Handa Perth International which was won by Louis Oosthuizen earlier this year.

Brian Thorburn, CEO of the PGA of Australia said, “Cricket has Twenty20, Netball has Fast5, Rugby Union has Rugby7’s and now golf has the World Super 6 Perth.”

European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley has made it clear how important it is to him to broaden the appeal of the European Tour, and first announced plans for a six hole format earlier this year.

Pelley said: “This initiative was something that we spoke about at great length to our Tournament Committee, led by Chairman Thomas Bjørn. We are thrilled to participate in this because, at the European Tour, we believe that golf needs to look at new and innovative formats.”

