Nordea Masters Golf Betting Tips
This week on the European Tour the players are competing in Sweden for the Nordea Masters at Barsebäck Golf & Country Club.
The tournament has been hosted at this venue on several occasions, but not since 2009 when Ricardo Gonzalez triumphed – the Argentinean is here this week and is 300/1 to win again.
Swedish golf is very much on trend at the moment, and last week’s winner at the BMW PGA Championship Alex Noren (7/1) and reigning Open Champion Henrik Stenson (5/1) are the favourites to win on home soil this week.
Last season Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick won to secure his Ryder Cup berth, he will be playing alongside Noren and Stenson for at least the first two rounds, and is 22/1 to defend the title he won at Bro Hof Slott.
Noren And Stenson Headline In Sweden
Nordea Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Chris Wood – 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman has the game to conquer this course – was 4th just a couple of weeks back in China and has missed only one cut so far this season. His odds are probably a little inflated due to Noren and Stenson being in the field.
Peter Hanson – 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – I had to pick at least one Swede, and Hanson looks to be trending in the right direction. Not played a huge amount so far this season but had a 21st finish last week and has a couple of top 15s. A former winner of the event with a 2nd and 3rd place finish as well.
Marc Warren 1 point each way at 80/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Scot won this event at this course in 2006, has had a low-key 2017 so far, but could have his season ignited at a course that he has had success at in the past.
Alvaro Quiros 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – Very strange to find the Spaniard still at triple figure odds when he won just a fortnight ago. Had a tied 6th in the event back in 2014, no reason to ignore at this price.
Please bet responsibly and the best of luck!