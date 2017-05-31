The European Tour are in Sweden this week check out who we think will do well with our Nordea Masters Golf Betting Tips

Nordea Masters Golf Betting Tips



This week on the European Tour the players are competing in Sweden for the Nordea Masters at Barsebäck Golf & Country Club.

The tournament has been hosted at this venue on several occasions, but not since 2009 when Ricardo Gonzalez triumphed – the Argentinean is here this week and is 300/1 to win again.

Swedish golf is very much on trend at the moment, and last week’s winner at the BMW PGA Championship Alex Noren (7/1) and reigning Open Champion Henrik Stenson (5/1) are the favourites to win on home soil this week.

Last season Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick won to secure his Ryder Cup berth, he will be playing alongside Noren and Stenson for at least the first two rounds, and is 22/1 to defend the title he won at Bro Hof Slott.

