Noren and Day playoff for Farmers rolls over to Monday

Darkness stopped play in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California with Alex Noren and Jason Day locked together through five extra playoff holes.

Australia’s Jason Day, Alex Noren of Sweden and Ryan Palmer of the USA finished regulation play tied at the top of the board after an attritional back nine at Torrey Pines.

Noren might have had a chance had it not been for the incredible amount of time J.B. Holmes made him wait on his final hole. The Kentuckian needed an eagle to have any chance of making the playoff and he spent an age considering his options before finally laying up. Noren then sent his second through the green and was unable to get up-and-down and secure the win in regulation play.

Noren, Palmer and Jason Day headed back to the 18th to begin the playoff and Palmer was knocked out as both Day and Noren made birdies.

The Australian and the Swede then matched birdies again on the 18th for the second playoff hole and both parred the 16th and 17th (holes three and four of the playoff.) Day had chances on both to take the win but narrowly missed each time. On the fifth playoff hole (back on the 18th) both men made testing birdie putts to keep the playoff going. With darkness closing in, they were forced to stop and will come back on Monday.

Back playing competitive golf, Tiger Woods closed with a level par round of 72 to end the week three-under and in a tie for 23rd place.

Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines, San Diego, California

72-hole scores

T1 Jason Day (Aus) 73 64 71 70 278

T1 Alex Noren (Swe) 70 66 69 73 278

T1 Ryan Palmer (USA) 66 67 73 72 278

4 J.B. Holmes (USA) 70 72 65 72 279

5 Keegan Bradley (USA) 70 69 71 70 280

T6 Charles Howell III (USA) 69 72 71 69 281

T6 Tony Finau (USA) 65 70 73 73 281

T8 Robert Garrigus (USA) 69 70 73 70 282

T8 Harris English (USA) 70 68 73 71 282

T8 Marc Leishman (Aus) 71 69 69 73 282

T8 Justin Rose (Eng) 69 70 69 74 282

