The PGA Tour are in Mexico this week... which is odd following the US election drama, who does this GM Tipster think will win? Check out his OHL Classic At Mayakoba Golf Betting Tips

OHL Classic At Mayakoba Golf Betting Tips

Ironically with all the drama happening with the US elections and the pledges made by one of the candidates, the PGA Tour are in Mexico this week for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Last year Graeme McDowell won the event and the he is 28/1 to defend his title.

Form horse Russell Knox is favourite to win at 14/1, while Jon Rahm is also catching people’s attention at 16/1.

The GM Tipster continues to have a good season with huge profits for 2016, check out how well he has done with our golf betting tips home page.

hink you can pick better than the GM Tipster? Then prove it! Sign up to our FREE Fantasy Game and join the Take On The GM Tipster mini league

League Name: Take On The GM Tipster

League password: gmtipster2016

There are great prizes from Puma Cobra Golf to be won each and every week.

OHL Classic At Mayakoba Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Keegan Bradley 3 points each way at 28/1 Has had back-to-back Top 10 finishes on Tour and was 8th here last season. On that evidence his odds are just too long.

Johnson Wagner 2 points each way at 50/1 Won here in 2011 and had had a top 10 and top 20 as well, has had three top 5 finishes since August, like his chances here this week.

Jhonattan Vegas 2 points each way at 70/1 The Venezuelan played superbly to win the Canadian Open back in July. Has been solid if unspectacular since then, but well worth a punt at these odds.

Scott Brown 1 point each way at 100/1 Had four top 10s in 2016 to finish 80th on the FedEx Cup Ranking. This included a 5th place finish here with two 67s and 68s in the 2016 season. The American gets my shout for outsider to do well this week.