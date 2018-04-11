The European Tour is back in Europe for the first time this season - check out our Open De Espana Golf Betting Tips

Open De Espana Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is back this week and it’s the first tournament this season actually on the continent of Europe.

The Open de Espana returns for its 91st playing this year after no tournament in 2017.

Andrew Beef Johnston won the tournament the last time it was played in 2016 at Valderrama. He’s back this week to defend.

The event is back at Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid for the first time since 2007.

Centro Nacional de Golf is the country’s main public golf facility and it was there where Jon Rahm honed his skills during his studies.

Rahm won national titles there for the ages of under 16, 18, 21 and all ages.

“I think it’s four of five different categories that I am champion of and some of them a couple of times,” he told the European Tour.

The world number four is fresh off a fourth place finish at Augusta, his best ever finish in a major, and is overwhelming favourite this week as he makes his debut in the tournament.

If you fancy him to win the Open de Espana you can pick him up at the low odds of 33/10.

Continues below