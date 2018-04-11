The European Tour is back in Europe for the first time this season - check out our Open De Espana Golf Betting Tips
Open De Espana Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour is back this week and it’s the first tournament this season actually on the continent of Europe.
The Open de Espana returns for its 91st playing this year after no tournament in 2017.
Andrew Beef Johnston won the tournament the last time it was played in 2016 at Valderrama. He’s back this week to defend.
The event is back at Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid for the first time since 2007.
Centro Nacional de Golf is the country’s main public golf facility and it was there where Jon Rahm honed his skills during his studies.
Rahm won national titles there for the ages of under 16, 18, 21 and all ages.
“I think it’s four of five different categories that I am champion of and some of them a couple of times,” he told the European Tour.
The world number four is fresh off a fourth place finish at Augusta, his best ever finish in a major, and is overwhelming favourite this week as he makes his debut in the tournament.
If you fancy him to win the Open de Espana you can pick him up at the low odds of 33/10.
Open De Espana Golf Betting Tips – Advised Bets
Rafa Cabrera Bello – 5 points each away at 14/1 with Sportnation – Cabrera Bello has had a very solid start to 2018 with two top sixes and just one missed cut at the Houston Open. With Rahm’s short odds, he looks very tempting at this price
Fabrizio Zanotti – 2 points each way at 64/1 with Sportnation – The Paraguayan came T7th at the Oman Open recently and was T9 in Abu Dhabi. Zanotti won the Maybank Championship last year with a stunning final round is a two-time winner on the European Tour.
Adrian Otaegui – 2 points each way at 67/1 with Sportnation – The Spaniard won his first title on Tour last year at the Paul Lawrie Match Play and is on a great run of form, having made his last 10 cuts in a row.
Hideto Tanihara – 1 point each way at 70/1 with Sportnation – Tanihara is one of the Tour’s most consistent players, having missed just two cuts since The Open. His best finish this year was a T5 at the Maybank Championship. He was T4 at the WGC-Match Play last year, T3 at the BMW PGA Championship and has won 14 times on the Japan Golf Tour. Looks a good each way bet.