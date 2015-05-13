The European Tour is actually back on European soil this week with the Open de Espana check out who our tipster has picked with these Open de Espana golf betting tips

The European Tour is actually back on European soil this week with the Open de Espana.

The event has moved from PGA Catalunya, who hosted the event in 2014, to Real Club de Golf El Prat near Barcelona who last hosted the event in 2011.

Miguel Angel Jimenez made history last year when he won the event for the first time and he is back in the field again this week at a juicy looking 40/1.

The favourite for the event is Sergio Garcia, who lost out in a play-off last week on the PGA Tour at the Players Championship. His 5/1 looks pretty skinny for someone who has had to endure a trans-atlantic flight this week.

As ever the £10 betting challenge with our bloggers DownThe18th continues – results so far are at the bottom of this post.

Open de Espana golf betting tips advised bets

Pablo Larrazabal £2 each way at 28/1 with Coral – a hometown favourite, was second here in 2011 and will be desperate to have another good week. Speaking to EuropeanTour.com he sounds excited. “I have my fiancée coming this week, a few friends are going to be here over the weekend as well and a lot of the members will be out there cheering me on. It’s great and I really appreciate it,

Thomas Aiken £2 each way at 28/1 with Bet Victor – won here in 2011, but also is someone who looks to be coming into some good form with two top 10s in his last three tournaments including a 4th last week in Mauritius.

Alvaro Quiros £1 each way at 80/1 with Betway – he won the Open de Espana in 2010, but has battled with injuries since then. Has had plenty of top 25 finishes this year and could well have a solid week again here.

Current Standings after 17 weeks:

DownThe18th

European Tour: £-58.70

PGA Tour: £-23.94

Total: £-82.64

Golf Monthly

European Tour: £-68.12

PGA Tour: £43.75

Total: £-24.37

Golf Monthly leads by: £58.27