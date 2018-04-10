The European Tour returns home as Centro Nacional de Golf host Open de Espana. By Jack Howes

Open de Espana Preview, TV Times The European Tour is on home soil for the first time this season at Centro Nacional de Golf in Spain. Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston is the defending champion, having won the event in two years ago. It’s the first time it has been hosted at the Madrid-based course since 2007. Following it’s absence from the European tour last year, it takes over from the iconic Valderrama, which hosted the event in 2016. The Royal Spanish Golf Federation have decided fans will be able to attend for free this week, and defending champion ‘Beef’ was supportive of the idea, as he said: “It’s great that it is a free event for the fans because it is going to generate an amazing atmosphere.”

The weather for the week looks indifferent with temperatures ranging from 11-16 degrees celsius and a maximum wind for the week at around 6mph. There are likely to be some showers, which will benefit the players as it will soften the ground. The winning score was 16 under-par when Charl Schwartzel won in 2007, and the winning score is likely to be similar this week.

The player who is most likely to dominate a strong following is world number four Jon Rahm. The home favourite, who finished fourth at The Masters despite a slow start, was a member of Centre Nacional de Golf during his teenage years, and will hope to make his advantage count.

On returning to his old course, he said: “I spent my last two years of High School at Centro Nacional de Golf. I’ve played the course many times and that was where I was formed as a golfer. I’m really looking forward to it.”