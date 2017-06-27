This week on the European Tour is the Open de France, take a look at who the GM Tipster thinks will win

Open De France Golf Betting Tips

It is the start of the main part of the European Tour season with some big events leading up to the Open Championship in mid July. It starts this week with the Open de France being played at Le Golf National just outside Paris.

Last year the event was won by Thongchai Jaidee, and the Thai player is 50/1 to repeat that victory this year.

There is much excitement as the field includes Jon Rahm, the Spaniard is a 10/1 favourite and has been playing superbly on the PGA Tour, it is great to see him on this side of the Atlantic this week.

The GM Tipster has been in good form this year, check out all his results from this season at the golf betting tips home page.