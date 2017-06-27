This week on the European Tour is the Open de France, take a look at who the GM Tipster thinks will win
It is the start of the main part of the European Tour season with some big events leading up to the Open Championship in mid July. It starts this week with the Open de France being played at Le Golf National just outside Paris.
Last year the event was won by Thongchai Jaidee, and the Thai player is 50/1 to repeat that victory this year.
There is much excitement as the field includes Jon Rahm, the Spaniard is a 10/1 favourite and has been playing superbly on the PGA Tour, it is great to see him on this side of the Atlantic this week.
Open De France Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Alex Noren 5 points each way at 22/1 with Bet On Brazil – Won the BMW PGA Championship just a month ago, the world number eight seems too long at these odds, especially as he was 8th here last season.
Tyrrell Hatton 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman has cooled a little since his great start to the year in the States, but will be at home in the French conditions where he finished 12th in 2015.
Andrew Johnston 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has finally decided to concentrate on playing golf and his results have been steadily improving. Has played once here previously and finished 30th.
Dean Burmester 1 point each way at 100/1with Bet On Brazil – The big-hitting South African has the attributes to do well on this course. He has already won this season at the Tshwane Open and played well to finish top 10 at the BMW PGA Championship recently.
