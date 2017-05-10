For the first time since 2010 the Open de Portugal is back on the European Tour schedule. The event is a combined tournament with the Challenge Tour and it would be fair to say it doesn’t have the strongest field – check out our Open de Portugal Golf Betting Tips



Open de Portugal Golf Betting Tips

For the first time since 2010 the Open de Portugal is back on the European Tour schedule.

The event is a combined tournament with the Challenge Tour and it would be fair to say it doesn’t have the strongest field – the world’s best players are at Sawgrass of course – however this gives some the players trying to make it in the game a great chance to get their first victory.

The favourites for the event this week are Ricardo Gouveia (12/1) and Trevor Fisher Jnr (18/1) – both will not be used to the attention!

The Morgado Golf Club course had five par 5s so scoring should be low!

