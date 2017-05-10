For the first time since 2010 the Open de Portugal is back on the European Tour schedule. The event is a combined tournament with the Challenge Tour and it would be fair to say it doesn’t have the strongest field – check out our Open de Portugal Golf Betting Tips
Open de Portugal Golf Betting Tips
For the first time since 2010 the Open de Portugal is back on the European Tour schedule.
The event is a combined tournament with the Challenge Tour and it would be fair to say it doesn’t have the strongest field – the world’s best players are at Sawgrass of course – however this gives some the players trying to make it in the game a great chance to get their first victory.
The favourites for the event this week are Ricardo Gouveia (12/1) and Trevor Fisher Jnr (18/1) – both will not be used to the attention!
The Morgado Golf Club course had five par 5s so scoring should be low!
To find out how all my picks are doing this season check out my golf betting tips homepage.
Open de Portugal Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Ryan Evans 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman won the last Challenge Tour event that took place the Turkish Airlines Challenge back in April. Although his starts have been limited he looks to be playing very solid.
Adrien Saddier 1 point each way at 70/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Frenchman is not somebody we would usually look closely at, but he is having a good season with a runner up finish and the Kenya Open and a Top 50 at the Trophee Hassan II.
Zander Lombard 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The South African had an incredible 2016 with four top 10s, and has certainly got the game to shoot the required number of birdies for this course – Like him at these odds in this field.
Alvaro Quiros 1 point each way at 125/1 with bet On Brazil – It is very sad to see the Spaniard struggling so much with his game – he won the Dubai World Championship and was 6th in the world in 2011. Maybe he can find some inspiration this week?
As ever please do bet responsibly and good luck!