Ian Poulter came through qualifying at Woburn to return to the venue where he finished as runner-up nine years ago

Open Final Qualifying Round Up: Ian Poulter Books Birkdale Return

Ian Poulter has successfully qualified for this year’s Open Championship after finishing in a tie for second at his home club Woburn.

The 12-time European Tour winner posted rounds of 70 and 68, including just one bogey over 36 holes on the Marquess’ course, to finish at six under.

The last time the Open was at Birkdale, Poulter finished second to Padraig Harrington.

Poulter holed a superb putt on the final green before Padraig Harrington charged home with a superb back nine which included a stunning eagle at the par-5 17th.

The Englishman said, “Going back to Birkdale after what happened in 2008 is special.”

Poulter finished in a tie for second at Woburn alongside Challenge Tour pro Toby Tree, with Indian Shiv Kapur winning the event at eight under.

Elsewhere, Matthew Southgate dominated final qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports, shooting six under for 36 holes to win by three from three-time Challenge Tour winner Robert Dinwiddie.

Southgate played in The Open at Troon last year, but just two years ago was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The recovery he has made has been spectacular.

Amateur Connor Syme qualified at Gailes Links, which was the toughest of the five venues, along with USA’s Challenge Tour winner Julian Suri.

European Tour winner Mark Foster progressed from Notts GC, posting a score of -10, which was matched Joe Dean.

Haydn McCullen qualified at Hillside, as did Nicholas McCarthy and Adam Hodkinson.

All qualifiers

Gailes Links

T1 Connor Syme (A) -4/138

T1 Julian Suri -4/138

Notts

T1 Mark Foster -10/134

T1 Joe Dean -10/134

Hillside

1 Haydn McCullen -9/135

2 Nicholas McCarthy -7/137

3 Adam Hodkinson -6/138

Royal Cinque Ports

1 Matthew Southgate -6/136

2 Robert Dinwiddie -3/139

Woburn

1 Shiv Kapur -8/136

T2 Toby Tree -6/138

T2 Ian Poulter -6/138