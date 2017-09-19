Padraig Harrington defends Portugal Masters

Padraig Harrington defends the Portugal Masters over the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura and a strong field has assembled for the tournament.
The Portugal Masters in Vilamoura has attracted many of the biggest names on the European Tour including defending champion Padraig Harrington, 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett, Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters and last week’s KLM Open champ Romain Wattel.
This year will be the 11th instalment of the Portugal Masters. First contested in 2007, the inaugural tournament was won by England’s Steve Webster. Since then, Alvaro Quiros, Lee Westwood, Richard Green, Tom Lewis, Shane Lowry, David Lynn, Alexander Levy and Andy Sullivan have been champions.
In last year’s Portugal Masters Padraig Harrington played his way back into the European Tour winners’ circle for the first time since the 2008 USPGA Championship. He finished one clear of then defending champion Andy Sullivan.
Andy Sullivan bunker clinic:
The Dom Pedro Victoria in Vilamoura is part of Dom Pedro’s impressive portfolio of courses on the Algarve. Opened for play in 2004, it was designed by the great Arnold Palmer. It’s an American-style track with generous fairways and large, rolling greens. In 2005 the course hosted the World Cup, won by Wales.
The weather forecast for the Algarve looks set fair. Warm temperatures and sunshine are likely.
Continues below
Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips
Can Harrington defend his title in Portugal?
How To Watch The Portugal Masters On Sky Sports
Fancy watching the European Tour action this week…
FedEx Cup to be decided at Tour Championship
Jordan Spieth leads the standings from Justin Thomas…
Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips
Who is going to win $10million? We try…
Venue: Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
Date: Sep 21-24
Course stats: par 71, 7,146 yards
Purse: €2,000,000 Winner: €333,330
Defending champion: Padraig Harrington (-23)
TV Coverage:
Thursday 21 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am
Friday 22 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am
Saturday 23 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm
Sunday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm
Player Watch:
Thorbjorn Olesen – The talented Dane has been knocking on the door this season but hasn’t quite reached the heights he would have liked to. He has only missed one cut on the European Tour in 2017 and has showed great consistency. If he can get a few putts to drop at the right time, he should contend.
Andy Sullivan – He may not have been on top form in recent weeks but he loves this venue. He was the champion in 2015 and was runner-up last year. He’ll surely feed on good memories to produce a good performance.
George Coetzee – The South African has been third and sixth in this event in the past. He was tied third last week in Holland and will look to push on from that result.
Key Hole: 18th. At 463 yards this is a fabulous finishing hole. Water waits all the way up the left side from the tee and it continues to play a part in the approach. Anything coming up short or straying left will end up wet. A par here is a tough ask, particularly if you have a one-shot lead on Sunday afternoon.