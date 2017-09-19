Padraig Harrington defends Portugal Masters

Padraig Harrington defends the Portugal Masters over the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura and a strong field has assembled for the tournament.

The Portugal Masters in Vilamoura has attracted many of the biggest names on the European Tour including defending champion Padraig Harrington, 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett, Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters and last week’s KLM Open champ Romain Wattel.

This year will be the 11th instalment of the Portugal Masters. First contested in 2007, the inaugural tournament was won by England’s Steve Webster. Since then, Alvaro Quiros, Lee Westwood, Richard Green, Tom Lewis, Shane Lowry, David Lynn, Alexander Levy and Andy Sullivan have been champions.

In last year’s Portugal Masters Padraig Harrington played his way back into the European Tour winners’ circle for the first time since the 2008 USPGA Championship. He finished one clear of then defending champion Andy Sullivan.

The Dom Pedro Victoria in Vilamoura is part of Dom Pedro’s impressive portfolio of courses on the Algarve. Opened for play in 2004, it was designed by the great Arnold Palmer. It’s an American-style track with generous fairways and large, rolling greens. In 2005 the course hosted the World Cup, won by Wales.

The weather forecast for the Algarve looks set fair. Warm temperatures and sunshine are likely.

