The Irishman was hit in the elbow from an amateur's practice swing, but luckily was not seriously injured

Padraig Harrington Injures Elbow After Being Hit By Student

Padraig Harrington has pulled out of this week’s PGA Tour event after injuring his elbow from being hit by a practice swing by an amateur he was teaching.

The three-time major winner has withdrawn from the FedEx St. Jude Classic after having six stitches on his elbow.

He tweeted this:

He also said he thought it was the end of his playing career, but thankfully nothing was broken.

He will be out for around 12 days to let the stitches heal.

Despite the injury, Harrington was in a light-hearted mood…

The Irishman has had a difficult start to 2017, after having surgery on a trapped nerve in his neck in March.

The world number 151 has only played in seven tournaments this year, with his best finish coming last week at the Memorial Tournament where he placed T31st.

He is not in next week’s US Open after failing to qualify at Walton Heath.