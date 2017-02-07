Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker and Dustin Johnson are all seeking another Pebble Beach Pro-Am title whilst Jason Day and Jordan Spieth are also in the field

Past Champions Primed For Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour is back on the Monterrey Peninsula this week for one of the most spectacular settings of the season.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am sees a professional and a pro-am tournament takes place around Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsula GC.

Each player will play all three courses on the first three days before a 54-hole cut for the final round on Sunday at Pebble Beach.

Last year, Monday qualifier and then-world number 447 Vaughn Taylor charged down Phil Mickelson to win by one after birdieing four in a row from the 13th hole on Sunday.

This year four of the world’s top 10 are competing – Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.

Also in the field are past champions Brandt Snedeker, Phil Mickelson, Jimmy Walker and 2016 champion Vaughn Taylor.

The Pro-Am tournament is known for its star-studded line-up of celebrities and this year is no different. To name a few, Billy Murray, Justin Timberlake, Mark Wahlberg and Alfonso Ribeiro are all in the field.

The weather forecast shows rain all day on Thursday and possibly some on Friday before a sunny weekend with highs of 16° throughout the week.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach California

Feb 9-12

Purse $7,000,000, par 72

TV Coverage:

Thursday 9 – Sky Sports 4HD from 8pm

Friday 10 – Sky Sports 4 from 8pm

Saturday 11 – Sky Sports 4 from 6pm

Sunday 12 – Sky Sports 4 from 6pm

Player Watch:

Phil Mickelson – The Californian loves this place. He’s won here four times and is in good form with three top 21s in his last three starts after having a second sports hernia operation. He also missed out by a shot last year and finished in a tie for fourth place at the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach won by Graeme McDowell.

Dustin Johnson – The world number four won this tournament in 2009 and 2010, although it was shortened to 54-holes in 2009. He also held the 54-hole lead in the 2010 US Open.

Brandt Snedeker – Sneds has also won here twice, most recently in 2015. The world number 27 is coming off a T9th finish at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago.

Key hole: 17th. Although so many holes at Pebble Beach are standouts, the 17th is a long par 3 with a tiny green surrounded by sand where par can almost feel like birdie. It was the site of Tom Watson’s chip-in birdie in 1982 where he went on to win his only US Open.