Pat Perez wins CIMB Classic

Pat Perez clinched his third PGA Tour victory with a four-shot win over fellow American Keegan Bradley in the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Pat Perez began the final round of the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur with a four-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele and, after making four birdies in his first nine holes, the 41-year-old was able to cruise home on the back nine and finish four clear of Keegan Bradley who closed with a 67.

Xander Schauffele started the fourth round as Perez’s nearest challenger but was unable to close the gap. The Tour Championship winner countered three birdies with three bogeys on the front nine and he couldn’t make up any ground on the run in. He closed with 72 to finish tied for third with Sung Kang of South Korea.

Hideki Matsuyama looked back to his best with a third round of 63 but he couldn’t find the same spark on Sunday and closed with a 71 to finish tied for fifth with Australia’s Cameron Smith.

3 Talking points from the CIMB Classic

1 – Pat Perez won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba last November and has enjoyed a good year on the PGA Tour. With four top-10 finishes, he made it to the Tour Championship. He is now a winner again and has climbed to second place on the early FedEx Cup standings. Brendan Steele leads the way following his win in the Safeway Open last week and a tied 13th place finish in this event.

2 – Paul Casey continued his strong run of form on the PGA Tour. Since the U.S. Open in June the Englishman has played nine events and has only once finished outside the top-15. His tied seventh place finish in this event could have been much better had it not been for a poor first round of 77. He played the final three rounds in 19-under-par.

3 – USPGA Championship winner Justin Thomas was looking for three straight victories in this tournament but he didn’t manage the “three-peat.” He finished in a tie for 17th on 11-under-par.

CIMB Classic

TPC Kuala Lumpur (West), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Oct 12-15

Purse: $7,000,000 Par: 72

1 Pat Perez (USA) 66 65 64 69 264 $1,260,000

2 Keegan Bradley (USA) 65 71 65 67 268 $756,000

T3 Xander Schauffele (USA) 65 67 67 72 271 $406,000

T3 Sung Kang (Kor) 67 68 65 71 271 $406,000

T5 Cameron Smith (Aus) 64 71 73 64 272 $266,000

T5 Hideki Matsuyama (Jap) 70 68 63 71 274 $266,000

T7 Paul Casey (Eng) 77 63 69 65 274 $218,167

T7 Danny Lee (NZ) 73 65 68 68 274 $218,167

T7 Lucas Glover (USA) 71 67 68 68 274 $218,167

T10 Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 67 70 69 69 275 $175,000

T10 Peter Uihlein (USA) 73 68 65 69 275 $175,000

T10 Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 67 73 64 71 275 $175,000

