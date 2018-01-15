Patton Kizzire wins Sony Open in Hawaii

Patton Kizzire came through a six-hole playoff against fellow American James Hahn to win the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae GC in Honolulu. It was his second PGA Tour title of the season.

James Hahn played a superb final round of 62 at Waialae GC to set a clubhouse leading score of 263. He had to wait nearly an hour to see if the 54-hole leaders could match him.

Tom Hoge could have surpassed the number had it not been for a double bogey on the 16th. Kizzire needed a birdie at the last to claim the victory outright but his chip from short of the par-5 ran past the hole and he missed the birdie effort.

Kizzire tapped in for par to tie Hahn’s score and extra holes were required to decide the winner.

Both men made two pars and two birdies on the par-5 last – Hahn twice had putts to win that didn’t drop – and both made pars on the par-3 17th. For the sixth extra hole they returned to the par-3 and this time Hahn was unable to save par and Kizzire was champion.

3 Talking points from the Sony Open in Hawaii

1 – This was Kizzire’s second win of the season following the OHL Classic. He is now leader by 452 points on the FedEx Cup standings.

“I’m just going to keep working hard. I want to get the third win. The first win was big, and this one is even bigger… Our ultimate goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the year.”

2 – James Hahn was left dejected after the playoff defeat. Despite his superb final round 62, he was struggling to find the positives.

“I’d rather lose by 100 than lose by 1. I’d rather miss the cut than lose in a playoff. It just doesn’t sit well with me. I feel really defeated right now.”

3 – Scotland’s Russell Knox was the best placed non-US player. He started the round within four of the leader Tom Hoge and was still in the hunt with six to play. But dropped shots at the 15th and 16th holes saw him fall back into a tie for 10th place.

Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae CC, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan 11-14

Purse: $6,200,000 Par: 70

1 Patton Kizzire (USA) 67 64 64 68 263 $1,116,000

2 James Hahn (USA) 67 69 65 62 263 $669,600

3 Tom Hoge (USA) 65 65 64 70 264 $421,600

T4 Webb Simpson (USA) 67 70 63 65 265 $256,267

T4 Brian Harman (USA) 64 63 68 70 265 $256,267

T4 Brian Stuard (USA) 67 66 67 65 265 $256,267

T7 Ollie Schniederjans (USA) 66 65 67 68 266 $193,233

T7 Ben Martin (USA) 69 66 66 65 266 $193,233

T7 Gary Woodland (USA) 67 67 68 64 266 $193,233

T10 Chris Kirk (USA) 63 67 67 70 267 $148,800

T10 Kyle Stanley (USA) 64 67 65 71 267 $148,800

T10 Russell Knox (Sco) 69 64 65 69 267 $148,800

T10 Ryan Blaum (USA) 66 68 68 65 267 $148,800

