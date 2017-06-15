Paul Azinger has questioned Rory McIlroy's fitness regime in the build up to the US Open

Paul Azinger: “Pudgy Rory Never Got Hurt, But Fit Rory’s Getting Hurt A Lot”

The US Open is upon us and Paul Azinger has made another controversial comment on US TV during the build up, this time about Rory McIlroy.

The major winner and winning Ryder Cup captain, who was working for the BBC during the Masters, was speaking on the Northern Irishman’s injuries during Fox Sports’ US Open preview.

McIlroy returns to action this week having missed a month since the Players Championship due to a rib injury which also kept him out for six weeks earlier this year.

Rory pulled out of the BMW PGA Championship as well as the Memorial Tournament. The injury was blamed on his rigorous equipment testing in the off-season.

Azinger said, “Pudgy Rory never got hurt, but fit Rory’s getting hurt a lot. I question fitness.

“If you think fitness makes you better it probably makes you better. But I guess there’s a point of diminishing return, if you’re not careful.”

The talk of the four-time major winner working out too much has been a constant on social media in the last couple of years.

We asked McIlroy’s coach Steve McGregor about it for the October issue of Golf Monthly, “I can’t get my head round how anyone thinks that as his closest team members, we’re trying to get him injured,” he said.

“It seems quite amusing, really, that anyone would think that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”

