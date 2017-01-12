Three-time Ryder Cupper Paul Casey signs with TaylorMade along with five other PGA Tour professionals

Paul Casey Signs With TaylorMade

TaylorMade has today announced the signing of world number 15 Paul Casey to use their metalwoods.

The Englishman has been a Nike equipment and apparel ambassador since late 2004 but with the news the company will no longer make golf clubs last August, Casey has had to look elsewhere.

Casey began using the TaylorMade M2 driver on Tour at the Safeway Open in October, although he will now use the new 2017 M1 as well as the 2016 M1 3 wood.

He is still using his Nike irons and wedges and Titleist utility iron, Scotty Cameron Putter and Pro V1x ball.

He finished fourth on the FedEx Cup rankings last season, having finished runner-up at both the Deutsche Bank and BMW Championships.

As well as Paul Casey, TaylorMade also announced the signings of PGA Tour players Smylie Kaufman, Seung-Yul Noh, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley and Jon Curran.

2015 Shriners Open winner Kaufman has used the M2 driver since August, whilst Seung-Yul Noh has been using both the M1 430 and M1 fairway wood.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney, who has amassed over $24m in winnings, has been using the M2 driver and 3 wood, plus an M1 5 wood.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these six men into the TaylorMade family as our newest Tour staff ambassadors.

It goes without saying each of their accomplishments speak for themselves and we look forward to watching them succeed while playing the highest performing products in the world out on Tour.”