The European Tour is in Germany this week and for a different event to the usual strokeplay events, check out who we think will win with these Paul Lawrie Match Play Golf Betting Tips
Paul Lawrie Match Play Golf Betting Tips
The Paul Lawrie Matchplay is back for another season as 64 names go head-to-head in Germany at the Quellness Golf Resort at Bad Griesbach.
Last season the event was won by Anthony Wall who triumphed at Archerfield Links, he is back in the field this season and is 30/1 to defend.
It is a wide-open field this season and that is reflected in the odds, Richie Ramsay (16/1) and Jamie Donaldson (18/1) are the favourites.
The GM Tipster picked Justin Thomas to win last week and is having another solid season, check out how he has been doing at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.
Paul Lawrie Match Play Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Paul Dunne 4 points each way at 25/1 with sportnation.bet – The Irishman lost in a play-off this season and is still waiting his first Tour victory. Has plenty of matchplay experience and is ranked 34th on the Race To Dubai this season, like his chances.
Zander Lombard 3 points each way at 33/1 with sportnation.bet – The South African finished 5th in his last event at the Porsche European Open, has also had a runner-up finish this year in Sicily. Has the game to beat anyone in this field.
Haydn Porteous 2 points each way at 45/1 with sportnation.bet – Finished 5th in this event last season, the big-hitting South African is a danger to anyone on his day. Whether he can put together 6 solid matches is the big question.
Marcus Fraser 1 point each way at 80/1 with sportnation.bet – I have picked three youngsters, so need a veteran. The Aussie has won three times on Tour and the reason I like him this week is that he is an exceptional putter, and on the greens in matchplay is where it matters most.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck.