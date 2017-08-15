The European Tour is in Germany this week and for a different event to the usual strokeplay events, check out who we think will win with these Paul Lawrie Match Play Golf Betting Tips

The Paul Lawrie Matchplay is back for another season as 64 names go head-to-head in Germany at the Quellness Golf Resort at Bad Griesbach.

Last season the event was won by Anthony Wall who triumphed at Archerfield Links, he is back in the field this season and is 30/1 to defend.

It is a wide-open field this season and that is reflected in the odds, Richie Ramsay (16/1) and Jamie Donaldson (18/1) are the favourites.

