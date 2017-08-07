Paula Creamer Misses Out On Solheim Cup

Paula Creamer will miss her first ever Solheim Cup after Juli Inkster did not make her a captain's pick

Six-time Solheim Cup star Paula Creamer misses her first Solheim Cup as a professional after USA captain Juli Inkster chose two rookies as captain’s pick.

Creamer has played in six Solheim Cups as a pro and is the third-highest Team USA points scorer in history, behind Juli Inkster and Christie Kerr.

The American has won four of the six matches she’s been a part of, and even holed the winning putt for Team USA in 2015.

“Paula was upset,” Inkster said.

“I’d be upset, too, but I explained to her why I picked these two. She understood. She didn’t play well enough the last year and a half, two years.

“She left it in my hands. But I’ve got a lot of respect for Paula, her and her game, and believe me, she’ll be on many more Solheims to come.”

Creamer failed to automatically qualify for the team. She is yet to record a top five finish on Tour this season, with her last win coming back in March 2014.

The 31-year-old was relying on a captain’s pick but wasn’t one of Juli Inkster’s two wildcards, instead she went for two rookies.

Inkster picked LPGA Tour rookie Angel Yin and 25-year-old Austin Ernst, who won her only LPGA Tour title in August 2014.

Also missing out was five-time Solheim Cup player Morgan Pressel and six-time Solheim Cup player Angela Stanford.

The 2017 Solheim Cup takes place at the Des Moines Country Club in Iowa on 18-20 August.

USA defend the cup after winning 14½-13½ in Germany in 2015.

