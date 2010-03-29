Peak Performance to sponsor Nordea Scandinavian Masters

Peak Performance has been confirmed as the official clothing sponsor for the 2010 Nordea Scandinavian Masters at Bro Hof Slott in July.

As official clothing sponsor, Peak Performance has created a special collection for all the tournament officials and fellow workers.

“During the last few years we have sponsored several tournaments in Europe but it’s an honour to sponsor such a prestigious event in our own country and on Sweden’s finest course,” said Peak Performance’s CEO, Jonas Ottosson.

Peak Performance, who sponsor the likes of Fredrik Jacobson, Peter Hedblom and Helen Alfredsson, is also sponsoring two other events on the European Tour



Omega European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland and the KLM Open in Hilversumche, Netherlands.

Nordea will be the title sponsor and Bro Hof Slott GC will be their long-term partner who will be hosting the event for eight years from 2010.

“Working closely together with Peak Performance is entirely along the lines of our ambition with the Scandinavian Masters,” said the Nordea Scandinavian Masters‘ CEO, Fredrik Nilsmark.

“Together with the possibilities which are given at our new course Bro Hof Slott, I am expecting a fantastic competition.”

