The American has secured his 2017/18 PGA Tour card after winning in the Web.com Tour Finals

Peter Uihlein Earns PGA Tour Card

Peter Uihlein has secured his PGA Tour card for next year with victory at the Nationwide Children’s Hospitals Championship in Colombus, Ohio.

Uihlein shot a closing six under par 66 to leapfrog Ryan Armour and win just his second professional tournament after turning pro in 2011.

He had earnt enough points to qualify for the Web.com Tour Finals and has earned his card the same way Bryson DeChambeau did last year.

He will continue on with the Web.com Tour Finals, as the winner receives a spot in the Players Championship and the higher up you finish, the better ranking you get on the PGA Tour.

The 28-year-old is well known in Europe, having cut his teeth on the Challenge and European Tours in recent years.

His only previous professional win was the Madeira Islands Open in 2013.

He has taken a similar route to this year’s US Open champion Brooks Koepka who also spent a lot of time playing in Europe.

Uihlein was the #1 ranked amateur in the world and won the US Amateur Championship in 2010.

He is the son of Wally Uihlein, who is the CEO of Acushnet (the parent group that owns Titleist and FootJoy).

The American currently ranks 12th on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, having played 18 events this year.

His best finish came in June where he finished runner-up to Tommy Fleetwood at the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National to pick up a cheque of $693,879, his biggest to date.

Having secured his card for next year Uihlein has said that he will play on both the PGA and European Tours next year…

“There’s so many good events now in Europe,” he said.

“The Rolex Series they created … phenomenal. So many events you don’t really want to miss, because there’s countries I love going to, events I like playing, courses I really enjoy over there.

“It’s really tough. I just don’t know. I don’t know next year’s schedule in Europe. I haven’t looked at the PGA Tour schedule. I don’t know where I’m going to be playing, but I know I’m going to try and do both and we’ll see what happens.”

