The PGA Tour will now use blood testing in accordance with WADA's code and will also report on recreational drug use

PGA Tour To Introduce New Doping Regulations

The PGA Tour has announced that it will align its anti-doping strategy with WADA’s (World Anti-Doping Agency), to be introduced for the 2017/18 season.

It will bring in blood testing from next season and also replicate WADA’s list of prohibited substances.

Golf’s most lucrative Tour brought in its own anti-doping programme in 2008, which was put together with consultation from both WADA and US Anti-Doping.

Its prohibited list of substances is different to WADA’s in three separate categories to do with asthma medications, allergy and anti-inflamatory medications.

The Tour currently tests for drug use through urine tests, which it will continue doing.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said the changes would “better substantiate the integrity of golf as a clean sport”.

As well as the introduction of blood tests and its updated substance list, the PGA Tour, which is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will now also report on players’ recreational drug use.

Currently it only reports on drug use relate to performance-enhancing substances, whilst recreational drug use from players is kept quiet by the Tour.