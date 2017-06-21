Bones has caddied for Mickelson in all of his five major championship victories

Phil Mickelson And Caddie Bones Split After 25 Years

After an incredibly successful 25 years together, Phil Mickelson and Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay have mutually parted ways.

Bones has been on Mickelson’s bag since 1992, and has caddied for him in his five major championship wins – three Masters, one Open Championship and a USPGA.

Mackay also caddied for Mickelson in all of his 41 PGA Tour titles, 11 Ryder Cup appearances and 11 Presidents Cup appearances.

Whilst Lefty’s long-term caddie is currently unknown, he will have his brother Tim on the bag for the rest of the season.

“After 25 very rewarding and memorable years, Bones and I have mutually decided to end our player-caddie relationship,” Mickelson said in a statement.

“Our decision is not based on a single incident. We just feel it’s the right time for a change.”

Bones released this statement:

“After an amazing 25-year run, Phil and I have mutually decided to go our separate ways.”

“Player-caddie relationships don’t often last that long. I will always be grateful that I was around to witness so much of Phil’s career.

“When Phil hired me in 1992, I had one dream: to caddie in a Ryder Cup. Last year, at Hazeltine, Phil played in his 11th straight Ryder Cup. It was so cool to have a front-row seat.

“I wish Phil nothing but the best. His game is still at an elite level, and when he wins in the future (definitely the Masters), I will be among the first to congratulate him.”

Bones got his nickname from Fred Couples after Couples forgot Mackay’s name, so instead called the 6-foot-4 caddie ‘Bones’.

Mickelson and Bones each mentioned ‘vetos’ in their statements, where Bones was allowed to overrule his boss once a season.

Bones hadn’t used his veto yet this year, so said he is passing it on to Tim Mickelson.

“I do want to say for the record that I did not use my veto this year,” Mackay said.

“I would like to pass it along to Tim [Mickelson], in all its glory.”

However, Mickelson wasn’t having it. “Bones has not used his veto this year and I heard a rumor that he is trying to pass his veto to Tim.

“For the record, vetoes are non-transferable.”