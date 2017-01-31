The PGA Tour is at the raucous Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this weekend, check out our tipsters Phoenix Open Golf Betting Tips

Phoenix Open Golf Betting Tips

Who likes a party? Well this week the PGA Tour is hosting one at the raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Last year Hideki Matsuyama fought through the pandemonium to win (and tipped by us) – he is playing again this week and is second favourite at 10/1 to defend.

Other favourites for the tournament are Jordan Spieth (8/1) and Justin Thomas (11/1) who unsurprisingly short odds, while last week’s winner Jon Rahm is 20/1 to go back-to-back.

Phoenix Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Ryan Moore 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – America’s last-minute Ryder Cup hero has started off 2017 just as he left off in 2016 with a 3rd place at the SBS Tournament of Champions already. Has had four consecutive top 20 finishes at the Phoenix Open including an 11th last season… price is a bright green light.

Gary Woodland 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet on Brazil – The American has scary power, and he is turning that into good results of late. Four top 20s including two top 10 in his last four events. Has the game to suit this course and finished Top 5 here in 2011.

Keegan Bradley 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – Finally appears to be rediscovering the form of a few years ago where he was one of the best ball-strikers on tour. Three Top 10s already this season including an impressive T4th at Torrey Pines last week – four top 25s from five appearances at the Phoenix Open.

Graham DeLeat 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – Not the most spectacular of starts to the 2017 season but was 2nd here in 2014 and 7th in 2015, means that if he can find his ‘A’ game this week the Canadian will be in the hunt.