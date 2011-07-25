Ping G20 driver launched

The new Ping G20 driver has been launched with a new external weighting system and larger face than the G15 driver. The new Ping G20 driver will be available from August 15th with an rrp of £255.

It features a larger, thinner face than previous



models in order to help generate faster ball speeds at impact. The head is made from a lighter, higher density Ti811 alloy that allows for additional weight to be strategically placed to increase the MOI on both the vertical and horizontal axes. An external weight has been added to the rear of the Ping G20 to help produce a high launch without adding spin.

Ping’s new stock driver shaft (the TFC 169D) is lighter than previous designs, which allows additional weight to be added to the head and position the centre of gravity closer to the grip end of the shaft. This allows the golfer to swing a heavier clubhead at the same speed, delivering greater mass for faster ball speeds. A TFC 169D Tour shaft will also be available, which is designed to produce a lower trajectory. The TFC 169D shaft will be available in L, Soft R, R, S and X flexes while the TFC 169D Tour will be available in R, S and X. The Ping G20 driver forms part of the new Ping G20 range that will all be available from August 15th.