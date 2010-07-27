PING K15 irons and hybrids revealed

PING has launched a new set of irons and hybrids. The PING K15 hybrids are part of the K15 iron/hybrid set. It’s a set that is designed with hybrid long/mid irons blended with traditional mid/short irons.

Many golfers hit their hybrids further than their long irons which will add to the appeal of this new set of clubs. On top of this, the distance gap between each club is more optimised and distinct so each club in the iron set is utilised properly, making for a more efficient set.

Hybrids in the K15 set span from 3-6, but 5 and 6 irons will also be available, giving golfers the flexibility to optimise their set by choosing the clubs that they prefer to play with.

The PING K15 hybrids are designed to get the ball into the air easier with less spin for greater distance. In addition, the K15s also feature an extremely high moment of inertia (MOI) due to the large internal toe weight pad for superior forgiveness so even mis-hits travel further.

The PING K15s also feature 2010 R&A conforming grooves. The increased head size provide even more forgiveness and by creating a higher MOI, golfers can expect more consistent distance from their ball-striking across the entire face.

You’ll be able to buy the new K15 irons and hybrids when the clubs hit the shops on August 17, 2010.

