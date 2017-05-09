It is time for the unofficial 5th Major of the season, check out who the GM Tipster has gone for this week with these The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips
The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips
It’s time for the unofficial 5th Major of the season with The Players Championship from TPC Sawgrass.
Last year the then World Number One Jason Day swept to victory, but the Aussie has had issues on and off the course lately so he is quite a juicy 20/1 to defend.
The current World Number One Dustin Johnson is the favourite to win of course but he is just a skinny 13/2 –has had mixed fortunes at Sawgrass in the past.
While many people will be interested in Rory McIlroy (9/1) following his recent gear announcement.
To find out how all my picks are doing this season check out my golf betting tips homepage.
With the 2017 The Players Championship upon us,… One of the most famous golf designs in… If only it were that easy in real… Clark's 8-iron from 137 went in whilst the… The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets Rickie Fowler 5 points each way at 18/1 with Bet On Brazil – He won here in 2015 and although he missed the cut last season he has been playing really solid this year and with a win already under his belt. Justin Thomas 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – Just the three wins under his belt so far this season, plus was 3rd here last season. Need I say more at this price? Kevin Kisner 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – One of the in form players on Tour and at a nice chunky price to boot. Lost in a play-off when Fowler triumphed in 2015, so has fond memories. Pat Perez 1 point each way at 70/1 with Bet On Brazil – Five top 10s this season including a second place last week – I love him at these odds. Has a best finish of 3rd here all the way back in 2006, but has also had a couple of top 25s in the past decade. Alex Noren 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Swede is 13th in the World Golf Rankings, far too long odds this week again, 5th in the World MatchPlay a couple of weeks ago and looked to be in good form last week before a poor final round dropped him back in the pack. As ever please do bet responsibly and good luck!
The 6 Best Island Greens In Golf
Revamp complete at Sawgrass
TPC Sawgrass 17th Hole: Video Game Aces
Howard Clark’s Hole-in-One on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass
With the 2017 The Players Championship upon us,…
One of the most famous golf designs in…
If only it were that easy in real…
Clark's 8-iron from 137 went in whilst the…
The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Rickie Fowler 5 points each way at 18/1 with Bet On Brazil – He won here in 2015 and although he missed the cut last season he has been playing really solid this year and with a win already under his belt.
Justin Thomas 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – Just the three wins under his belt so far this season, plus was 3rd here last season. Need I say more at this price?
Kevin Kisner 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – One of the in form players on Tour and at a nice chunky price to boot. Lost in a play-off when Fowler triumphed in 2015, so has fond memories.
Pat Perez 1 point each way at 70/1 with Bet On Brazil – Five top 10s this season including a second place last week – I love him at these odds. Has a best finish of 3rd here all the way back in 2006, but has also had a couple of top 25s in the past decade.
Alex Noren 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Swede is 13th in the World Golf Rankings, far too long odds this week again, 5th in the World MatchPlay a couple of weeks ago and looked to be in good form last week before a poor final round dropped him back in the pack.
As ever please do bet responsibly and good luck!