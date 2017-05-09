It is time for the unofficial 5th Major of the season, check out who the GM Tipster has gone for this week with these The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips

It’s time for the unofficial 5th Major of the season with The Players Championship from TPC Sawgrass.

Last year the then World Number One Jason Day swept to victory, but the Aussie has had issues on and off the course lately so he is quite a juicy 20/1 to defend.

The current World Number One Dustin Johnson is the favourite to win of course but he is just a skinny 13/2 –has had mixed fortunes at Sawgrass in the past.

While many people will be interested in Rory McIlroy (9/1) following his recent gear announcement.

