The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips

The Masters is now a near decent memory, so it’s time for another big tournament and The Players Championship being played at TPC Sawgrass.

The event known as the unofficial 5th Major of golf is always a special tournament, with all of the world’s best players in attendance.

Last season the event was won by Si Woo Kim as the Korean saw off an inspired Ian Poulter to claim an unexpected victory.

Not surprising that you can throw a blanket over the tournament favourites – Rory McIlroy (12/1), Jordan Spieth (14/1), Justin Thomas (14/1) and Jason Day (14/1) are all well fancied.

