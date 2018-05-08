It is time for the unofficial 5th Major of the season, check out who the GM Tipster has gone for this week with these The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips
The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips
The Masters is now a near decent memory, so it’s time for another big tournament and The Players Championship being played at TPC Sawgrass.
The event known as the unofficial 5th Major of golf is always a special tournament, with all of the world’s best players in attendance.
Last season the event was won by Si Woo Kim as the Korean saw off an inspired Ian Poulter to claim an unexpected victory.
Not surprising that you can throw a blanket over the tournament favourites – Rory McIlroy (12/1), Jordan Spieth (14/1), Justin Thomas (14/1) and Jason Day (14/1) are all well fancied.
The GM Tipster is having another solid season, check out how his results have been going at our Golf Betting Tips home page.
The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Henrik Stenson 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won in 2009 has had five top 10 finishes already this season. He should probably be shorter odds were it not for the form of some of his rivals.
Francesco Molinari 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Italian has three top 10s in a row at Sawgrass, and is striking his irons as good as ever on the tour this year. Love him at this price.
Tony Finau 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The big hitter hasn’t made a cut in his last two attempts at Sawgrass, but is in really superb form at the moment with four top 25 finishes in a row. Feel this could be his time to announce himself properly on the world stage.
Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 125/1 with SportNation.bet – Second at the Houston Open and has risen over 200 ranking places this year alone. First appearance at The Players, but his game should suit the course set-up.
Patton Kizzire 1 point each way at 200/1 with SportNation.bet – Not in the best form but comes from the area and coached by the pro at Sawgrass. Played the course on many an occasion and at these odds, why not roll the dice?
As ever please do bet responsibly. 18+. Terms and conditions apply.