The World Super 6 Perth returns this week at Lake Karrinyup CC and it has been announced there will be another creative element added to the event. By Matt Cradock





Players To Be Mic’d At World Super 6 Perth

The tournament is already famed for being different to regular events, as it comprises 54 holes of strokpelay with a final round of matchplay to decide the winner.

Related: World Super 6 Perth Preview

The added feature will be that players this week at Lake Karrinyup will be wearing microphones throughout their round.

The mics will not just capture the conversation and remarks from inside the ropes, but also allow the tournament’s broadcasters to interview the competitors before and after shots.

Related: Phoenix Open streaker after jail and job loss: “it was worth it”

Gavin Kirkman, chief executive of the PGA Tour of Australasia said: “Golf needs to continue to innovate to stay relevant in the modern market.

“Fans increasingly want more insight into the game; watching a player hit a superb shot is no longer enough. We now want to know the thought process behind that shot.”

Kirkman added: “PGA Open Mic will allow fans an inside the ropes experience, from the comfort of their lounge room that they have never before experienced in golf.”

There have been previous instances where players have mic’d up on the course. Adam Scott was mic’d during his first round at the PGA Grand Slam of Golf in 2013.

In 2015 Nick Dougherty went one step further agreeing to wear a microphone during the British Masters. This meant the Sky Sports commentary team was able to talk to Dougherty as he played during his first and second round.

Microphones have been used in an array of other sports such as American Football, Rugby, Cricket and Motorsport and it has proved a huge success.

The success of the mic’d up concept however will be down to the players showing their emotion on the course. Kirkman however has said: “The players are on board with the endeavour.

“They are passionate sports fans, they watch what other sports are doing to bring fans closer to the action and they want to provide this same opportunity to golf fans,” He said.

Related: World Super 6 Perth Betting Tips

This year’s field is headlined by: Lee Westwood, Danny Willett and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston with Brett Rumford the defending champion.

Keep in touch with the latest news from Golf Monthly on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages