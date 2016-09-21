The European Tour’s final event before the Ryder Cup is at the Bad Griesbach Golf Resort in Germany, check out our Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour’s final event before the Ryder Cup is the Porsche European Open being played at the Bad Griesbach Golf Resort in Germany.

The event was played at the same venue in 2015 and Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand won the event – he is 33/1 to win the event again this year.

Favourites for the title are Ryder Cup Wildcard picks Thomas Pieters (15/2) and Martin Kaymer (11/1) who will both be looking to jet off to America on the back of good performances.

There has been some torrential rain in Germany at the start of the week and many of the practice rounds have had to be cancelled, so I will be concentrating on players who did well in 2015.

Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Scott Hend 4 points each way at 22/1 – The Aussie has had a fantastic season and would never have been this short at the start of the season. He was also 4th here in the event last season, and in a slightly weaker field than in previous weeks, I believe he may be able to have another good week in 2016.

Thongchai Jaidee 3 points each way at 33/1 – Always understated, but very consistent, the defending champion feels like his odds may be a tad long. Is a Top 50 player and has had 8 European Tour victories for a reason.

Scott Jamieson 2 points each way at 80/1 – Played here last season and made the cut, and had a very solid performance last week in Italy to finish 7th and the week before at the KLM Open to finish 10th – certainly ticks a lot of boxes.

Maximilian Kieffer 1 point each way at 125/1 – Got to go for one German on home soil and I am hanging my hat on Kieffer. Again played here last season and made the cut to finish top 50, where it was his weak putting then that let him down. A good week with the flat stick here could change his fortunes round.