European Open Golf Betting Tips

After the drama of The Open 2017 the European Tour have a regular event this week with the Porsche European Masters being played at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach.

Last season the event was played at a different course in Germany Golf Resort Bad Griesbach where Frenchman Alexander Levy triumphed – he is 25/1 to win again this year.

Favourite for this week is South African Charl Schwartzel (11/1) and American Patrick Reed (12/1).

Having looked at the course images there appears to be water on every hole and danger lurking with every shot, so players will need to have the long game in good shape particularly.

