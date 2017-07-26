The European Tour’s first event since a dramatic Open Championship is the Porsche European Open Golf Betting Tips
European Open Golf Betting Tips
After the drama of The Open 2017 the European Tour have a regular event this week with the Porsche European Masters being played at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach.
Last season the event was played at a different course in Germany Golf Resort Bad Griesbach where Frenchman Alexander Levy triumphed – he is 25/1 to win again this year.
Favourite for this week is South African Charl Schwartzel (11/1) and American Patrick Reed (12/1).
Having looked at the course images there appears to be water on every hole and danger lurking with every shot, so players will need to have the long game in good shape particularly.
European Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Joost Luiten 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Dutchman has cooled in recently months, but he has the quality to win on this track, rarely misses a cut and should do well in this field.
Pat Perez 3 points each way at 30/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has been playing very nicely on the PGA Tour with five top 10 finishes and this course feels like it may suit his game.
Benjamin Hebert 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil –The Frenchman is one of the most accurate ball strikers on Tour and having a very good season with five top 10s including recently at the Nordea Masters and Irish Open, reckon he will do very well.
Matteo Manassero 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Italian hits plenty of fairways and greens this season and that will certainly suit him this week, whether he can control his putter is another question, but at this price it is worth a punt.
Please do bet responsibly and the very best of luck to you