The European Tour's final regular event of the season is this week, check out who the GM Tipster has picked to do well with these Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips

Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour’s final regular event of the season will be the Portugal Masters, taking place at Oceanico Victoria Golf Course.

Defending champion this week is Englishman Andy Sullivan who won by a massive nine strokes from fellow countryman Chris Wood in 2015.

This week’s favourite however is Alex Noren, whose win last week at The Grove made it three wins in 8 starts for the Swede – you can get him at 11/2 to win again this week.

Belgium’s Ryder Cup hero Thomas Pieters is also playing and is second favourite at 7/1.

If you think that Sullivan can make it back-to-back victories then he is 16/1.

As ever make sure to keep up with how the GM Tipster is doing this season at our golf betting tips homepage.

Think you can pick better than the GM Tipster? Then prove it! Sign up to our FREE Fantasy Game and join the Take On The GM Tipster mini league

League Name: Take On The GM Tipster

League password: gmtipster2016

There are great prizes from Puma Cobra Golf to be won each and every week.



Portugal Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Nicolas Colsaerts 4 points each way at 22/1 – This particular Belgian enjoys this course with a 18th, 2nd and 15th in his last three starts here included a first round 60 back in 2014. Back that up with some solid play on tour for the past few months and only one missed cut since the end of April I like his chances to do well again.

David Horsey 3 points each way at 34/1 – The Englishman’s odds are probably a tad short for my liking, but with a 12th last week at The British Masters following on from an 11th in the Alfred Dunhill and two top 5s in September – he is in good form. Has played in the tournament before with unspectacular results.

Scott Jamieson 1 point each way at 80/1 – The Scott has also shot a round of 60 here, back in 2012, and has had some decent finishes in this tournament. Has had two top 10 finishes on the European Tour since the start of September.

Paul Dunne 1 point each way at 80/1 – I am continuing to have faith in the young Irishman who did play this event as a Pro last season and made the cut. Is an excellent putter and with Putts in GIR being a key stats this week, the Irishman could well challenge.