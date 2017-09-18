The Portugal Masters returns to the Dom Pedro Victoria Course this week for what promises to be another spectacular event

The Portugal Masters – The Place Of Emergence And Resurgence

Throughout the history of the Portugal Masters, the tournament has acted as both a catalyst for the emergence of some of the most exciting players today on the European Tour, as well as a source of resurgence for stellar names in the game, highlighting the importance of the prestigious event on the golfing calendar.

As excitement builds ahead of this week’s tournament at the spectacular Dom Pedro Victoria Course, and golfers worldwide try to predict who will lift the Portugal Masters silverware this time around, we look back at some of the previous winners, including stellar names such as Padraig Harrington and Lee Westwood.

Lee Westwood – 2009

The former world number one won the event after a barren two-year spell, propelling him back into the world’s top five. Westwood’s win was the 30th of his illustrious career, and was secured in style with a birdie at the tough par 5 17th, after a long battle with the then up-and-coming Italian star, Francesco Molinari, and two-time US Open Champion Retief Goosen.

Tom Lewis – 2011

Tom Lewis burst on the scene at the tender age of 20, tying for the lead after the first round at The Open in 2011 with a superb five-under-par 65. He would end up finishing tied for 30th and won the Silver Medal as the lowest amateur. Later in the same year, and in just his third professional start, he birdied five of the last seven to win the Portugal Masters.

Shane Lowry – 2012

The Portugal Masters represented Shane Lowry’s first win on the European Tour as a pro, beating England’s Ross Fisher by one stroke. Since then, the popular Irishman has kicked on and forged a successful career on both sides of the pond, with the highlights being a win at the prestigious 2015 WGC Bridgestone Invitational and a runner-up finish to Dustin Johnson at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont.

Alexander Levy – 2014

Now a recognised name on the European Tour, Levy’s Portugal Masters win was the second of his breakout season in 2014. He secured victory by firing a flawless 61 in the final round to win by three shots over Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts. Levy has since added two more European Tour titles to his collection to put him on four tour wins in his young career.

Andy Sullivan – 2015

Two years ago, emerging star of the European game Andy Sullivan prevailed in the Portugal Masters, winning by a remarkable nine shots. The victory was critical in him securing his spot in the 2016 Ryder Cup, as the Portugal Masters was early in the qualifying process. This was the third victory of Sullivan’s breakout 2015, after successes in South Africa at the South African Open Championship and Johannesburg Open.

Padraig Harrington – 2016

The three-time major champion ended his European Tour win drought at Dom Pedro Victoria last year – a run that had remarkably extended all the way back to Harrington’s last major win at the 2008 PGA Championship. Harrington finished 23 under par on the Victoria course, one shot ahead of the 2015 winner Andy Sullivan. Harrington leaned on his famous short game to prevail, chipping in an amazing three times throughout the week, capped with a holed bunker shot on the 11th to spark a run of three birdies to take the lead.

