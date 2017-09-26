Presidents Cup preview

Team USA squares up to the rest of the world, excluding Europe, this week for the 10th Presidents Cup matches at Liberty National. The home side leads the series by 9.5–1.5.

Team USA is looking for a seventh straight victory when the 13th Presidents Cup matches are held at Liberty National in New Jersey this week. Steve Stricker captains the home side and Nick Price is at the international helm for a third straight Presidents Cup.

To this point, the US has dominated the competition, winning 9 of the 11 matches contested. The Only international win came at Royal Melbourne in 1998. In 2003 the match was halved.

The US side is looking extremely strong this time too. It features three of the four Major champions from 2017 in Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, as well as World Number 1 Dustin Johnson. The International side looks to have its work cut out if it’s to cut into the overall competition deficit.

Phil Mickelson – a captain’s pick from Steve Stricker will play in his 13th Presidents Cup, he has never missed one. He has secured 23 points overall and in 2015 racked up 3.5 from four matches.

First held in 1994, the Presidents Cup is contested by a team from the USA and an international side representing the rest of the world, outside of Europe. It is now second only to the Ryder Cup in terms of prestige when it comes to men’s team events.

The competition features teams of 12 led by a non-playing captain. The format has changed over the years but, at Liberty National the contest will be over four days with five foursomes matches on day one, five fourballs on day two, four foursomes and four fourballs on day three and 12 singles on the fourth and final day.

Each Presidents Cup has had an honorary chairman and this year it is 45th United States President Donald Trump.

Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey was designed by Tom Kite and Bob Cupp was only opened for play in 2006, it’s constructed on former industrial land on the banks of the Hudson River. With views over to Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty it’s a striking setting for a golf tournament.

Venue: Liberty National GC, New Jersey

Date: Sep 28 – Oct 1

Course stats: par 71, 7,328 yards

Defending champions: USA (15.5-14.5)

TV Coverage:

Thursday 28 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Friday 29 – Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm

Saturday 30 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm

Sunday 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 5pm

Team line-ups

USA

Captain – Steve Stricker

Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Daniel Berger

Rickie Fowler

Brooks Koepka

Kevin Kisner

Matt Kuchar

Patrick Reed

Kevin Chappell

Phil Mickelson (captain’s pick) Charley Hoffman (captain’s pick)

International

Captain – Nick Price (for a third time)

Hideki Matsuyama

Jason Day

Adam Scott

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Marc Leishman

Branden Grace

Jhonttan Vegas

Si Woo Kim

Adam Hadwin

Anirban Lahiri (captain’s pick)

Emiliano Grillo (captain’s pick)

Key hole: Every hole can be pivotal in matchplay but we could see some fun at the 12th. At 325 yards this par 4 is driveable for the longer hitters. Those who gamble and go for the green will have to avoid the water all down the right side but finding the surface could set up an eagle chance. Expect players to take on the challenge in fourball but perhaps play more conservatively in the foursomes.