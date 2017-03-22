This week the PGA Tour are in the Caribbean check out who the GM Tipster thinks will win the event with these Puerto Rico Open Golf Betting Tips

Puerto Rico Open Golf Betting Tips

While most of the golfing world is concentrating on the matchplay action, taking place in Texas, there is a regular PGA Tour event this week with the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club.

Last year the event was won by Tony Finau, but the defending champion has not returned to defend this season.

This favourites for this year are American Wesley Bryan (16/1) and Graeme McDowell (18/1) – with no really short-priced players in the field it means there is some great value further down the field.

To check out how all the tips have been doing this season and our current profit, check out our golf betting tips homepage.



Puerto Rico Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Peter Uihlein 3 points each way at 22/1 with Bet On Brazil –The American has been playing really solid on the European Tour with five top 15 finishes since December – finished 6th here in 2013.

Danny Lee 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – Finished runner-up here in 2014 (although that was at a different course), the Kiwi has been a little quiet of late but a couple of Top 25s have got him out of his slump.

Bryson Dechambeau 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – For someone who advocates the one-length concept his form this season has been anything but uniform – 11 events with 6 cuts is no good for anyone. However he played much better last week with a T27th, and if he is going to be the star that many people think he will be in the future then this is the sort of event that could get him that all important big finish.

Fabian Gomez 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – Always think a South American pick when the tour is in the Caribbean is a good shout, and the Argentinean finished runner-up in the 2013 tournament.